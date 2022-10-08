MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.76

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and traded as low as $168.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $169.82, with a volume of 168 shares traded.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

