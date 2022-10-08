MetaBET (MBET) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

MetaBET (MBET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MetaBET has a total market capitalization of $488,519.62 and $8,835.00 worth of MetaBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaBET has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaBET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaBET alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaBET

MetaBET launched on January 17th, 2022. MetaBET’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MetaBET’s official Twitter account is @metabet_?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaBET is metabetcasino.net.

Buying and Selling MetaBET

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBET (MBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBET has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBET is 0.00488084 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,355.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabetcasino.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.