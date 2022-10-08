Metafluence (METO) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Metafluence (METO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metafluence has a total market cap of $471,218.35 and $277,104.00 worth of Metafluence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metafluence has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Metafluence token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metafluence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metafluence Token Profile

Metafluence’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. Metafluence’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,308,714 tokens. Metafluence’s official website is metafluence.com. Metafluence’s official Twitter account is @metafluence and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metafluence is medium.com/@metafluence. The Reddit community for Metafluence is https://reddit.com/r/metafluence and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metafluence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metafluence (METO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metafluence has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metafluence is 0.00118221 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $284,887.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metafluence.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metafluence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metafluence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metafluence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metafluence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metafluence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.