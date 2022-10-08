MetaPets (METAPETS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MetaPets (METAPETS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MetaPets has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $20,252.00 worth of MetaPets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaPets has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MetaPets token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaPets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaPets

MetaPets’ genesis date was November 16th, 2021. MetaPets’ total supply is 98,696,588,852,226,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,587,381,174,314,000 tokens. MetaPets’ official Twitter account is @metapetscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaPets is metapetscoin.com.

Buying and Selling MetaPets

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPets (METAPETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPets has a current supply of 98,696,588,852,226,820 with 51,587,381,174,314,000 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPets is 0 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,335.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metapetscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaPets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaPets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaPets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaPets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.