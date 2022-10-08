MetaSoccer Price Tops $0.0516 (MSU)

MetaSoccer (MSU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MetaSoccer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaSoccer has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $30,916.00 worth of MetaSoccer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaSoccer has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaSoccer

MetaSoccer’s genesis date was December 16th, 2021. MetaSoccer’s total supply is 364,376,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,059,714 tokens. The official website for MetaSoccer is www.metasoccer.com. MetaSoccer’s official message board is metasoccer.medium.com. MetaSoccer’s official Twitter account is @metasoccer_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaSoccer

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSoccer (MSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSoccer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaSoccer is 0.0522143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $38,064.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metasoccer.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaSoccer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaSoccer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaSoccer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

