Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $308,797.00 worth of Metaverse.Network Pioneer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse.Network Pioneer coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse.Network Pioneer has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse.Network Pioneer Coin Profile

Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s launch date was August 30th, 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,286,391 coins. The official message board for Metaverse.Network Pioneer is bitcountry.medium.com. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official Twitter account is @bitdotcountry. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official website is metaverse.network. The Reddit community for Metaverse.Network Pioneer is https://reddit.com/r/metaversenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse.Network Pioneer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,453,215 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse.Network Pioneer is 0.51635479 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $482,733.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaverse.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse.Network Pioneer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse.Network Pioneer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse.Network Pioneer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

