MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $95,733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

