Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Metro Pacific Investments Stock Performance
Metro Pacific Investments stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Metro Pacific Investments has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
About Metro Pacific Investments
