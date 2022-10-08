Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Metro Pacific Investments Stock Performance

Metro Pacific Investments stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Metro Pacific Investments has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

Get Metro Pacific Investments alerts:

About Metro Pacific Investments

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, an investment holding company, develops infrastructure assets through its investments in water, toll roads, power generation and distribution, healthcare services, and light rail and logistics in the Philippines. It operates through Power, Toll Operations, Water, Healthcare, Rail, Logistics, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.