Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,156.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,081.67 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

