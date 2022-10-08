Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $379.67

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.67 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 521.40 ($6.30). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.28), with a volume of 821,488 shares traded.

Micro Focus International Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.64.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.