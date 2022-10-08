Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Down 1.7%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 51,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.