Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Down 1.7%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 51,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
