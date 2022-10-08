Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Mimo Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $10,132.00 worth of Mimo Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mimo Governance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mimo Governance Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mimo Governance Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.48 or 0.99996830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022183 BTC.

About Mimo Governance Token

Mimo Governance Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Mimo Governance Token’s total supply is 902,755,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,825,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Mimo Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimodefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mimo Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @mimo_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mimo Governance Token’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. The official website for Mimo Governance Token is mimo.capital.

Mimo Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimo Governance Token has a current supply of 902,755,232.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimo Governance Token is 0.0159528 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,642.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimo Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mimo Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mimo Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mimo Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mimo Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.