Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Cormark

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

CVE MAI opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.84 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.73.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Minera Alamos will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

