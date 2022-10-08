Mint Marble Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,185.00 (MIM)

Mint Marble (MIM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Mint Marble token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010511 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Marble has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Mint Marble has a total market cap of $34.72 million and $236,185.00 worth of Mint Marble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.47 or 1.00015568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Mint Marble Profile

Mint Marble (MIM) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. The Reddit community for Mint Marble is https://reddit.com/r/mintmarble/. Mint Marble’s official Twitter account is @mintmarble_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mint Marble is www.mintmarble.com. The official message board for Mint Marble is medium.com/@mintmarble.

Mint Marble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Marble (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Mint Marble has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mint Marble is 2.01111424 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $246,846.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintmarble.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Marble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Marble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Marble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

