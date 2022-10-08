Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 85,152 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $56,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

