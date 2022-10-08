Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Pembina Pipeline worth $41,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after purchasing an additional 516,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after acquiring an additional 501,938 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,623 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,446 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

