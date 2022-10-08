Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,088,492 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $60,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 106,663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 887,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.