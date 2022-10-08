Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $48.33 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,928 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.17% of EnLink Midstream worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

