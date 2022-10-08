Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $53.08 Million Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Crestwood Equity Partners

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

CEQP opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -1,871.43%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.