Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $66.27 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $66,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

