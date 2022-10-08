Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 110,223 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $236,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,645,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.24 and its 200 day moving average is $515.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

