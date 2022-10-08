Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $42,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

