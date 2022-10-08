Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 71,823 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,823 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.08% of Mandiant worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mandiant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mandiant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Mandiant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mandiant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Stories

