Mithril Price Tops $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00086542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00067351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007878 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications.The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

