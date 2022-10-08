MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,782.00

MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MoonLift Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonLift Capital has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. MoonLift Capital has a total market capitalization of $588,908.26 and approximately $11,782.00 worth of MoonLift Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MoonLift Capital Profile

MoonLift Capital was first traded on June 25th, 2021. MoonLift Capital’s total supply is 87,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,804,093,882 tokens. MoonLift Capital’s official message board is moonliftprotocol.medium.com. MoonLift Capital’s official website is moonlift.io. MoonLift Capital’s official Twitter account is @moonliftcapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonLift Capital

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonLift Capital has a current supply of 87,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonLift Capital is 0.00000881 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,033.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonlift.io/.”

