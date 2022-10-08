Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

