Morgan Stanley Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

