Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.85. 554,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,786. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.63. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.