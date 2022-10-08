Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

MITQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 55,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,173. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.05.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

