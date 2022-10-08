MovingOn Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,293.00 (MOVON)

MovingOn Finance (MOVON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. MovingOn Finance has a total market capitalization of $193,794.72 and $11,293.00 worth of MovingOn Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovingOn Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One MovingOn Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MovingOn Finance Profile

MovingOn Finance’s launch date was May 9th, 2022. MovingOn Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 tokens. MovingOn Finance’s official Twitter account is @movingonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovingOn Finance’s official website is www.movingon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovingOn Finance (MOVON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MovingOn Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MovingOn Finance is 0.00267062 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movingon.finance/.”

