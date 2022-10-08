MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
MTY Food Group Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.10.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current year.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
