NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

