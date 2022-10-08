NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
