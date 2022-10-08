Nation3 Price Tops $699.63 (NATION)

Nation3 (NATION) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Nation3 has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $164,351.00 worth of Nation3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nation3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $699.63 or 0.03620673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nation3 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nation3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nation3 Profile

Nation3’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. Nation3’s total supply is 42,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,103 tokens. The official message board for Nation3 is mirror.xyz/blog.nation3.eth. The Reddit community for Nation3 is https://reddit.com/r/nation3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nation3’s official website is nation3.org. Nation3’s official Twitter account is @nation3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nation3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nation3 (NATION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nation3 has a current supply of 42,069 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nation3 is 700.02600472 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $148,675.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nation3.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nation3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nation3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nation3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nation3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nation3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.