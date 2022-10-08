National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.
National Grid Price Performance
Shares of NGG opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.