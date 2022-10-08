National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Grid Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 35.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Grid by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.