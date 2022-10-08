Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 94,639 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 227,217 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,997 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 489,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $62.43.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

