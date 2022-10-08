Navalign LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. 9,229,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,877,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.