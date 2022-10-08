Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.28.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

