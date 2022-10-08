Navalign LLC Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,965 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $70,526,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

