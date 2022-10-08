Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

