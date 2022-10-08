Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. 28,850,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,932,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.