Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,111 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,327. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

