Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 22,478 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 966,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,868. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

