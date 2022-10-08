Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.