New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.51 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

NGD stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

