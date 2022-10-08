New Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NGD stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$873.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

