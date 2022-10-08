Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 36.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.