NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 109,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

