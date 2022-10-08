NewSquare Capital LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

PFF opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

