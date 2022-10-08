NewSquare Capital LLC Has $968,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

