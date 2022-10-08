NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 24,674 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

